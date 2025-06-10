Taylor will compete for a role in Houston's backfield this season, but he has minimal Fantasy value coming into the year. Taylor is not worth drafting in the majority of leagues. Taylor appeared in five games for the Texans in 2024. He played 55 total snaps (33 on offense) and had 10 carries for 44 yards and caught two of his three targets for no yards. Most likely, if Taylor makes the final roster, he will be No. 5 on the depth chart behind Joe Mixon, Woody Marks, Dare Ogunbowale and Dameon Pierce. So even if Mixon were to miss time due to injury, it would be a surprise if Taylor would get extended playing time.