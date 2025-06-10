If Dobbins can find a reasonably good opportunity to play in 2025, Fantasy managers would buy back into his game. He proved last season he still had some juice left, totaling 1,058 yards and nine touchdowns with the Chargers. There's a chance he could end up back in L.A., though it would mean being more of a backup after the Chargers drafted rookie Omarion Hampton and signed veteran Najee Harris. We'd rather see Dobbins find an opportunity with a different team; if that happens then he'd re-emerge as a mid-round Fantasy pick with starter potential. But until that goes down, Dobbins is no better than a late-round flier who you'll part ways with after a week or two of non-usage.