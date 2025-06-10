Brissett enters the season as Kyler Murray's backup in Arizona after spending the 2024 season with New England. Brissett should not be drafted in any format. If Murray misses time, Brissett would be worth streaming only in deep leagues. He made five starts for the Patriots last season and averaged just 139 yards per game. While Brissett was much better in 2022 with Cleveland, his track record suggests minimal Fantasy value even if he does make some starts.