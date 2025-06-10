The Commanders were considered among the most-likely teams to select an RB in the NFL Draft but did not do so until the 29th pick of Round 7. Jacory Croskey-Merritt brings an explosive element that is unique in Washington's RB room, and he could fill in as an any-down player if needed. He logged the second-most single-season pass protection reps of any RB selected in the 2025 NFL Draft, and his 5% pressure rate allowed on those reps was great. JCM also fits the inside zone shotgun running style that Kliff Kingsbury leans on. Only RJ Harvey had a higher percentage of collegiate runs schemed as inside zone-blocking, and JCM's 7.2 yards per inside zone rush narrowly beat out Harvevy's 6.8-yard mark for best in class. Croskey-Merritt's profile has "late-round sleeper" written all over it.