The Jaguars DST was among the worst Fantasy options in 2024 and should not be trusted coming into the season. We do not recommend drafting the Jaguars DST in most formats, but the unit could be a waiver wire addition in deeper leagues if things improve in dramatic fashion. Last year, the Jacksonville defense managed just 34 sacks, six interceptions and three fumbles, which was awful. We're hopeful the pass rush will improve with Travon Walker and Josh Hines-Alen, but we need to see the Jacksonville defense play better before Fantasy managers can trust the Jaguars DST. At best, you can add the Jaguars DST off waivers during the year.