Gibbs is a top-five RB and surefire first-round pick in all one-QB formats. How high you take him in Round 1 depends on how concerned you are about Ben Johnson's departure and his potential regression from his remarkable 2024 season. In his second season, Gibbs improved across the board, seeing two more touches per game and somehow increasing his yards per carry (5.6), touchdown rate (6.6%) and yards per target (8.2). All three of those efficiency marks are elite, but also high enough that for 99% of RBs you would expect some regression. That potential regression could be amplified by the loss of Johnson. Last year the Lions finished first in points scored and second in yards gained. Offensive coordinator John Morton will try to keep that going, but again you shouldn't be surprised if the offense takes a step back, particularly in the areas of scoring. It is always at least a little concerning when a first-time offensive coordinator takes over an elite offense -- a great example is the 2023 Philadelphia Eagles.