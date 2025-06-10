There might be an opportunity for Bobo to compete for decent playing time with the Seahawks this preseason, but the more likely scenario is that he sticks with the club as a backup. He's more of a big-bodied bruiser than a speedy receiver anyway, and if there's anything the Seahawks need less of, it's that kind of style. Still, we know that the receivers on the Seahawks roster after Jaxon Smith-Njigba are either old or inconsistent, so there could be a pathway for Bobo to play more often. If it happens, bank on him being available off waivers.