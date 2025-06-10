Ferguson picked up his play in the second half of the season to finish with 4.3 touches per game -- good for ninth-most among tight ends. He finished 10th-best in targets per game and total targets but ended the season as TE32 with just 3.24 points per game (he was TE22 overall in PPR scoring). Ferguson's lack of Fantasy success stemmed from scoring no touchdowns all season. His touchdown number will see positive regression with Dak Prescott back and his role is secure in this offense. Ferguson is a nice target as your back-end TE1 at a TE2 price tag. You can look to target him as early as Round 12.