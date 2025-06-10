Haener has a chance to start for the Saints this season, and he could be worth a late-round flier in Superflex and two-quarterback leagues. Derek Carr announced his retirement in May, and Haener will compete in training camp for the starting job with rookie Tyler Shough and Spencer Rattler unless New Orleans brings in another veteran for competition. Shough will likely start the most games for the Saints under new coach Kellen Moore, but Haener could still see plenty of action. In 2024, he completed 18-of-39 passes for 226 yards with one touchdown and one interception during eight appearances, and he also added 11 carries for 22 yards. Haener also suffered an oblique strain in May, and his status for training camp is up in the air. It would be a surprise if Haener beat out Shough or Rattler for the starting job, but the quarterback battle in New Orleans is a situation to monitor in training camp. There's limited upside for Haener, but if he does get a starting opportunity then he could have some value in Superflex and two-quarterback leagues.