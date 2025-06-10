Last year the 49ers attempted 43 field goals, easily the most under coach Kyle Shanahan in his eight-year tenure. Moody was on the field for 14 of their games and attempted 34 of those 43, connecting on just 24 of them. Not only did he miss 5 of 9 from 50-plus yards, but he missed 5 of 11 from 40 to 49 yards out. And it's not common for the Niners to attempt so many field goals, either -- in 2023 they attempted just 25. We'd let someone else draft Moody.