Meyers has found himself toward the top of the list of underrated Fantasy receivers for years, and he'll probably be there again in 2025. Over the past two seasons in Las Vegas, he's averaged at least 13.6 PPR points and at least 6.6 targets per game per year. He's diligently worked as the team's second-best target-getter and helped serve Fantasy managers as at least a No. 3 option. That should be the case again in 2025 even though the Raiders are expected to run a little more with top pick Ashton Jeanty reconfiguring the offense. Smart Fantasy managers should take advantage of Meyers' value in drafts if he slides to late Round 7 or later.