McLaughlin has been helpful to the Broncos as a part-time, change-of-pace type of RB, but not helpful to Fantasy managers. He's played three games with 15-plus touches and three games with over 80 total yards in 33 career games. Not only did the Broncos add Audric Estime to their rushing corps last year, but they tacked on ballyhooed rookie R.J. Harvey with a second-round pick this year. It should mean McLaughlin will stay as a low-volume backup runner for the foreseeable future. He's not worth drafting unless with a very late-round pick.