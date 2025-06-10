Coker will likely be the No. 4 receiver for the Panthers this season, but he's not worth drafting in the majority of leagues. At best, you can add Coker off the waiver wire if he starts off the season playing well. Carolina has Tetairoa McMillan, Xavier Legette and Adam Thielen ahead of Coker on the depth chart. He could still carve out a role and earn targets from Bryce Young, and Coker played well in 2024, especially at the end of the season when he scored at least 13.9 PPR points in two of his final four games. Keep an eye on what happens with Coker during the season, and he could emerge as a No. 4 Fantasy receiver in deeper leagues if Young leans on him ahead of the other guys in the Panthers' receiving corps.