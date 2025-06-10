Hurts averaged 23.4 Fantasy points per game finishing as QB8 and he was also QB5 overall in 4-point-passing-TD leagues. Once again, Hurts' season was boosted by his rushing production. Hurts led all QBs in rushing attempts (150) and finished third in rushing yards (630). The rushing TDs put him over the top. Hurts ran for 14 touchdowns -- most among QBs -- and there was a huge drop-off in rushing touchdowns after Hurts and Josh Allen. The good news for Hurts is that the tush push was not banned for 2025. Hurts will continue to provide a massive floor for Fantasy managers due to his rushing TD upside. If he can take another step forward as a passer, a QB1 overall finish is in sight. You can draft Hurts confidently in Round 5 and he should go no later than Round 6 in any format.