McMillan performed like a star toward the end of his rookie campaign in 2024, but a lot has changed since then. We consider McMillan a No. 4 Fantasy receiver at best, and he's only worth a late-round pick in the majority of leagues. Last year, McMillan closed the season with seven touchdowns in his final five games, and he scored at least 16.7 PPR points in each outing. Chris Godwin was out with an ankle injury, but he's back now after signing a three-year contract extension and should be fully healthy. Along with that, Tampa Bay spent a first-round pick on rookie receiver Emeka Egbuka, and he could have a bigger role this season than McMillan. For now, go into training camp with McMillan as the No. 3 receiver for the Buccaneers behind Mike Evans and Godwin, and we'll see what happens with Egbuka. McMillan certainly showed off his skills and had a solid rapport with Baker Mayfield, but Tampa Bay's receiving room got crowded, which could make things tough on McMillan to be a productive Fantasy option this season.