Few non-starters at the QB position offer the type of upside that Milroe has access to. Over the past two seasons, Anthony Richardson ranks as the QB4 in Fantasy points per dropback. Justin Fields ranks as QB7. Rushing is a Fantasy cheat code at the QB position, and Milroe's rushing profile is unique. His pairing with offensive coordinator Klint Kubiak in Seattle offers reason for optimism, too. Kubiak's scheme calls upon heavy use of play action and pre-snap motion, both of which boost pass-game efficiency. Milroe will likely require time to develop as a passer, but Kubiak may be able to design an abbreviated version of the offense that could work for the rookie QB if forced to. Lamar Jackson only averaged 159 passing yards in seven starts as a rookie, but he averaged over 18 Fantasy points. However, Milroe is not expected to play in 2025 after Seattle signed Sam Darnold and is not worth drafting in redraft Fantasy leagues.