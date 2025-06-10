Nailor showed some promise last year, scoring six touchdowns and averaging 9.9 yards per target. But he never saw more than five targets in a game and only reached that mark twice all year. He'll open the year as a WR3 behind Justin Jefferson and Jordan Addison but he will also likely be behind T.J. Hockenson and Aaron Jones in the target pecking order. If the Vikings suffer an injury at wide receiver or Addison is suspended that it's possible Nailor could be added off the waiver wire, but you can ignore him on draft day.