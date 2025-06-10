If Rashee Rice and Marquise Brown both stay on the field, opportunities will be tough to come by during Royals' rookie season. He feels like an insurance pick for the Chiefs, who may view Royals as the heir apparent to Rice's manufactured-touch power-slot role. Royals had awesome underlying stats at Utah State, and his yards after the catch stood out as a clear strength. His route tree was quite simple and he lined up almost exclusively as the left outside receiver, so the transition to the NFL may take time. Royals is not worth drafting outside of the deepest leagues.