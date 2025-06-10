Tolbert flashed Fantasy upside in the early part of the 2024 season with nine and 10-reception performances in the first five weeks of the season, but he fizzled as did the Cowboys' pass game after Prescott's injury. With the Cowboys trading for Pickens this offseason, Tolbert will face an uphill climb to see the volume needed to be Fantasy relevant in 2025. He is not worth drafting outside of the deepest leagues.