It has been a disappointing start to Hyatt's NFL career after he won the Biletnikoff and the Giants traded multiple picks to move up and draft him in 2023. However, there may be a light at the end of the tunnel for Hyatt in Year 3. Right after signing with the Giants, Russell Wilson name-dropped Hyatt and they have since worked together this offseason outside of team-organized OTAs. Wilson was the most efficient deep-ball passer in 2024 and that's where Hyatt wins. This role may not be worth much in redraft leagues unless Darius Slayton or Malik Nabers get injured, but Hyatt could have some Best Ball appeal in deeper leagues.