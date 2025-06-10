2025 Outlook: Ja'Lynn Polk
2025 fantasy player outlook for Ja'Lynn Polk, WR, New England Patriots
By CBS Sports Staff
• 1 min read
Polk did not exactly have the rookie season he was hoping for with only 87 yards in 15 games. He was an early second-round pick by New England in 2024 but has little Fantasy value to begin 2025 and should not be drafted outside of deep leagues. We don't want to give up on a young, talented player too quickly, so if Polk gets off to a good start consider adding him off the waiver wire.