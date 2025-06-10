Williams is a free agent at the time of writing, and we'll see if signs with a team as a reserve running back. He's not worth drafting in the majority of leagues. Williams, 30, spent 2024 with the Saints and had minimal production with 48 carries for 164 yards and one touchdown and nine catches for 57 yards on 11 targets. Keep an eye on where he signs, but it's doubtful he'll make a Fantasy impact in 2025.