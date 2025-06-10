We view Chase as the top wide receiver in Fantasy worthy of consideration for the No. 1 overall pick in all one-QB formats. Chase won't likely match his 17 touchdowns from last year, but we wouldn't be surprised if he approaches his league-leading reception or receiving yard totals from 2024. He has an elite quarterback in Joe Burrow, a great WR2 in Tee Higgins, and a mediocre defense that keeps the offense in passing-game scripts. He has averaged 9.4 targets per game and 9.3 yards per target since he entered the league, putting him in rarified air when it comes to his combination of volume and efficiency. Feel fortunate if you get the opportunity to add him to your team.