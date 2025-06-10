Winston will compete with Russell Wilson and Jaxson Dart for the starting quarterback job in New York. We expect Wilson to win that job for Week 1 and Dart will take over if the Giants fall out of contention. For now, you can leave Winston on the waiver wire in all one-quarterback leagues, and only stash him in the deeper Superflex format. In his six full games last year he averaged 315 passing yards and two touchdowns per game, so if he does get a chance he will be worth an add off the waiver wire in most formats. Of course, the Browns went 1-5 in those starts and Winston threw almost as many interceptions as touchdowns, so you shouldn't necessarily expect him to hold on to the job if he is given a shot.