As the lead running back for one of the best offenses in the NFL, James Cook is worth drafting in Round 3 or 4 as a solid RB2. Cook has yet to exceed 237 carries or 44 catches in a season and thus does not have the workload of other top-15 Fantasy running backs. However, Cook is ridiculously efficient -- he ranks fourth among running backs in yards per carry since entering the NFL in 2022 and he doesn't need high volume to be productive. To understand his floor, check out Cook's last two seasons: In 2023, he finished as RB19 per game in PPR with six touchdowns; in 2024, he finished as RB11 per game with 18 touchdowns. That seems like a player who is a safe bet to be a top-20 RB and has RB1 potential, though he'll need more touches to be a league-winner as we can't expect him to repeat his 2024 TD rate.