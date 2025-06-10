If you believe what Dan Campbell has said this spring, Williams is about to have a very big breakout season in 2025. He showed that potential last year, with five games over 16 PPR Fantasy points and he trended in the right direction with an average of 16.2 PPR points in his final eight games. We view Williams as an upside WR3 who should be drafted around Round 6 of PPR Fantasy drafts. The offensive coordinator change in Detroit creates some risk for everyone in this offense, but also some upside for Williams, who could see a bigger target share. Despite a slow start to his career Williams already has nine touchdowns of at least 40 yards counting the playoffs, so he is exactly the type of player who could produce top-24 results on 110 targets.