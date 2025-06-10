Goff turned in a career year in 2024, setting career highs across the board. Now he'll try to repeat that, which is unlikely considering the coming regression in touchdown rate (6.9% in 2024 compared with 5% in 2023) and yards per attempt (8.6 in 2024 vs. 7.6 in 2023). Goff will also have to deal with the absence of Ben Johnson, which could cause another dropoff. For that reason, we would rather draft Goff closer to QB12 in Round 10 or later. Even in that career year, Goff was only QB8, which is much closer to his ceiling than his floor. Part of the reason for Goff's ceiling limitation is the fact that he's only run for more than 100 yards in a season once and that was seven years ago.