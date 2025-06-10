Last year the Seahawks had 30 field goal opportunities, connecting on 26. Myers handled all of them but only became even a decent Fantasy option toward the end of the season with 9.1 Fantasy points per game in his final eight. The Seattle offense has undergone major changes in Mike Macdonald's second year as head coach, so the odds of Myers getting a slew of field goal attempts isn't particularly great because the offense is a large question mark. We'd pass on Myers on draft day but could consider him for the Seahawks' Week 3 date versus the Saints since they might play well in that matchup. You could pick him up then or any point after as a streaming option.