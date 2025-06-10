2025 Outlook: Jason Sanders
2025 fantasy player outlook for Jason Sanders, K, Miami Dolphins
By CBS Sports Staff
• 1 min read
Sanders is coming off a terrific season as one of the better Fantasy kickers and is a justifiable pick in most Fantasy leagues. He should ideally be your last pick as he is not one of the few kickers you might consider reaching for. It's never a bad idea to draft the kicker of a productive offense. As long as quarterback Tua Tagovailoa stays on the field, Miami should put up points.