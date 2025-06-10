Sanders should be the No. 1 tight end for the Panthers this season, but he's not worth drafting in the majority of leagues. At best, you can add Sanders off the waiver wire if he starts off the season playing well. Sanders had a quiet rookie season in 2024 with 33 catches for 342 yards and one touchdown on 43 targets. He should get more chances to produce this year, but Carolina has a crowded receiving corps with Tetairoa McMillan, Xavier Legette, Adam Thielen and Jalen Coker. There's a good chance Bryce Young can lean on Sanders more than we expect, but he needs to prove it first before Fantasy managers can rely on him. It wouldn't be a surprise to see him emerge as a starter in deeper leagues.