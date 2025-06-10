Rare is the fourth-year breakout receiver who Fantasy managers flock to, but Jennings is primed to serve as the 49ers' primary outside receiver in 2025. He should be a No. 3 receiver in Fantasy play, especially in leagues where catches count, but consistency could be an issue. Jennings averaged 14.9 PPR points per game from Week 3 through the end of the season, though that number is propped up by a massive 46.5-point game against the Rams. His next-biggest game was 28 points, and he only had four games with 15 or more PPR points all year. If he could establish some consistency then he'd be an easy Fantasy starter, but without it he could disappoint a little. Round 7 would be the best time to take him.