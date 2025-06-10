Williams is one of four new running backs competing for playing time with the Cowboys this fall, and because he's the most well-known in Fantasy circles, he figures to be the first one taken in drafts. That doesn't mean you should take him, though. Williams never exceeded over 12 PPR points per game in any of his four years in Denver, nor has he looked like the prospect we once fawned over when he came out of North Carolina in 2021 (a torn ACL and LCL probably had a major impact). Williams can help on passing downs -- he's a capable receiver and pass blocker, but he would need so, so much volume to put up enough stats to be a decent Fantasy option. In a crowded Cowboys backfield, that seems unlikely. Williams shouldn't be drafted as anything more than a low-end No. 3 runner beginning in Round 8 if not Round 9. Rookies Jaydon Blue and Phil Mafah, along with veteran Miles Sanders, may provide more appealing value in drafts because they can be had later.