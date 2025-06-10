Smith-Njigba became Seattle's top target-getter in 2024, a role he should still have in 2025. Given his talent and the improved offense he'll be featured in, that should make him a quality No. 2 Fantasy receiver with upside to finish in the top-12 in full-PPR formats. Smith-Njigba has made his mark as a slot receiver but might find himself running the in- and out-breaking routes he's great at from all over the formation in Seattle's new offense. We also got an extended glimpse of him as Seattle's No. 1 option last year once DK Metcalf got hurt: Smith-Njigba averaged 9.1 targets and 17.7 PPR points per game from Week 8 on including eight games with Metcalf on the field. After seeing Sam Darnold acclimate with quality receivers in a version of this offense last year, his presence shouldn't hurt Smith-Njigba too much, plus the competition for targets will be easier for Smith-Njigba than what he's dealt with previously. He's a consensus Round 3 pick in PPR amongst our analysts, but more of a Round 4 option in half- and non-PPR formats.