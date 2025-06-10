The track record for late Round 1 QBs is far from encouraging, but most have at least received an opportunity to prove themselves on an NFL field. Dart's collegiate data profile suggests that he might find success if given playing time. His passing profile looks stellar, with a caveat that Lane Kiffin's scheme probably boosts efficiency in a significant way. Dart's rushing is the overlooked factor -- he was used a ton as a designed rusher, and he averaged more yards per run on a higher number of career scrambles than Jalen Milroe. Among QBs selected in Rounds 1-3 since 2017, Dart ranked 10th in yards per scramble, just behind Justin Fields. He rushed for over 1,500 career yards, and his avoided tackle rate and yards after contact per rush were both above Josh Allen's career rates. As a rookie, he'll be paired with Allen's former coach Brian Daboll. Dart will open the season as either the second or third-string QB on the Giants and is not worth anything more than a bench stash in Superflex/two-QB formats.