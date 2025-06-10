After racking up over 5,000 total yards in his final season playing in the SEC, I guess we shouldn't have been surprised when Daniels broke out as the QB5 per game as a rookie averaging 23.9 Fantasy points per game in 2024. Daniels finished second in rushing attempts and rushing yards behind only Jalen Hurts. This provided his weekly floor and ceiling. Daniels' Fantasy stock is boosted by a rock-solid scheme to fit his skill set delivered by OC Kliff Kingsbury -- one only the Cowboys found a way to stymie in 2024. The Commanders added Deebo Samuel (a perfect scheme fit) and more importantly Laremy Tunsil to protect his blind side. This year you have to pay a hefty price for Daniels -- and he even comes off the board as QB2 in some drafts -- but his upside makes him well worth his Round 4-5 price tag.