The Texans relieved former offensive coordinator Bobby Slowik of his duties and then immediately added a slot receiver in free agency and two receivers with slot capabilities in the NFL Draft. The days of heavy two and three-tight end sets may well be over, and C.J. Stroud may be going to operate an offense with three or more receivers on the field far more often in 2025. Houston acquired Christian Kirk for a Round 7 pick before the draft, and the veteran receiver may be all that stands in the way of a featured role for Noel in Stroud's target distribution. With defenses keying on Nico Collins, Tank Dell shredded on posts and corner routes. Noel's Iowa State film showed similar deadly downfield route-running ability. There's no telling how much he'll play as a rookie, but there's potential for some surprise eruption games from the speedy slot technician. Noel should only be considered in the final rounds of Fantasy drafts.