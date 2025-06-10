Jeudy's career, even 2024, is hard to digest. The former first-round pick never topped 1,000 yards in Denver, though he often flashed brilliance, particularly in his route running. Last year he only topped 40 receiving yards twice in his first seven games. Then Jameis Winston took over at quarterback. From Week 8 through the end of the season, Jeudy caught 69 passes for 963 yards and three touchdowns, ranking as the No. 9 wide receiver in Fantasy with 18.3 PPR FPPG. Unfortunately for him, Winston left for New York in the offseason and the Browns have a four-headed QB competition with Joe Flacco, Kenny Pickett, Shedeur Sanders and Dillon Gabriel. Flacco is similar to Winston in the way he elevates his top option and Jeudy could legitimately be a top-12 wide receiver next year if he plays 17 games with Flacco. The rookies are more of a mystery. For now, we rank Jeudy as a borderline WR2 who is a good value any time after Round 4. There is a high ceiling and a low floor at that cost.