The Jets DST is no longer a must-draft unit and should be considered a low-end starting DST or perhaps only a streamer in good matchups, which could be as early as Week 1 against the Steelers if Mason Rudolph is Pittsburgh's quarterback. The Jets recorded only seven interceptions in 2024 and lost edge rusher Haason Reddick and cornerback D.J. Reed, among others. Noteworthy additions include defensive tackle Derrick Nnadi and defensive backs Andre Cisco and Brandon Stephens. In order to be a useful DST, they may need young pass rusher Jermaine Johnson to regain his form after tearing his Achilles in Week 2. This is not a unit you should reach for in drafts.