Garoppolo is set to back up Matthew Stafford in Los Angeles this season. The former 49ers starter looked pretty good against the Seahawks in a meaningless Week 18 start in January, throwing for 334 yards and two scores with a pick. That was Garoppolo's third game with multiple touchdowns in his last nine starts. The only way he'll help your Fantasy team is if he plays better than he has in several seasons in replacement of Stafford. Maybe you'd consider drafting Garoppolo with a late-rounder in deeper two-QB leagues, but otherwise he shouldn't get drafted.