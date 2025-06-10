Horn put up 198 receiving yards in Colorado's Week 1 game but then only combined for 244 yards across the next eight games. Horn might not have the speed (4.48) or size (170 pounds) to win at the NFL level, but his quickness and technical skill give him a chance. Dave Canales and the Carolina Panthers gave UDFA Jalen Coker an extended look as a rookie, so Horn may be able to work his way into a role if he impresses in practice. He's a player to watch during preseason action, but Horn is not worth drafting outside of the deepest leagues.