Burrow had the best statistical season of his career in 2024 and there is little reason to believe he can't repeat it if everyone stays healthy. He led the NFL in passing yards and passing touchdowns while posting efficiency rates that were not that far outside of his career norms. As long as both Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins are healthy Burrow stands a good chance of leading in those categories again as the Bengals are built as a team that must score to win. We're drafting Burrow as a top-four quarterback in the Round 5 range. As soon as Josh Allen, Lamar Jackson and Jayden Daniels are off the board you can start considering Burrow.