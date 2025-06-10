Flacco is back with the Browns, and he could be a sneaky Fantasy quarterback this season. He's not worth drafting in most one-quarterback leagues, but he could be worth a late-round flier in Superflex and two-quarterback formats. Flacco, 40, will compete for the starting job in training camp with Kenny Pickett, Dillon Gabriel, and Shedeur Sanders. Fantasy managers would like to see Flacco win the job because he's the best option for Jerry Jeudy, Cedric Tillman, and David Njoku. Flacco was great in 2023 when he started six games for Cleveland, including the playoffs, and passed for at least 307 yards in five of those outings. He also scored at least 20.2 Fantasy points in five of those games, and we'll see if Flacco can repeat that level of production in his second stint with coach Kevin Stefanski. Keep an eye on what happens in training camp, and we'd like to see Flacco as the starter for the Browns in Week 1.