Milton was traded from New England to Dallas and is now a backup to Dak Prescott. Milton has no Fantasy value without a Prescott injury, but he would be an intriguing waiver wire add should he be pressed into action. Milton played well in Week 18 with the Patriots, scoring 21.2 points in 6-point-per-passing-TD leagues. He threw for 241 yards and a touchdown and added a rushing touchdown.