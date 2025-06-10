2025 Outlook: Joe Mixon
2025 fantasy player outlook for Joe Mixon, RB, Houston Texans
Mixon was outstanding in his first season with the Texans in 2024 and will look to build on that performance this year. Mixon should be considered a borderline No. 1 Fantasy running back in all leagues, and he's worth drafting as early as Round 3. Last year, Mixon averaged 17.2 PPR points per game, which was the second-best mark of his career. He turns 29 in July, and Houston added a rookie running back in the fourth round of the NFL Draft in Woody Marks for depth. But Mixon should still dominate touches for the Texans -- he averaged 20.1 touches per game in 2024, which was No. 7 in the NFL -- and that's hard to overlook. As long as he stays healthy (he missed three games early in 2024 with an ankle injury) then Mixon should be a weekly starter and potential league winner. He's a solid building block to any Fantasy roster in 2025.