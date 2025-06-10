Mixon was outstanding in his first season with the Texans in 2024 and will look to build on that performance this year. Mixon should be considered a borderline No. 1 Fantasy running back in all leagues, and he's worth drafting as early as Round 3. Last year, Mixon averaged 17.2 PPR points per game, which was the second-best mark of his career. He turns 29 in July, and Houston added a rookie running back in the fourth round of the NFL Draft in Woody Marks for depth. But Mixon should still dominate touches for the Texans -- he averaged 20.1 touches per game in 2024, which was No. 7 in the NFL -- and that's hard to overlook. As long as he stays healthy (he missed three games early in 2024 with an ankle injury) then Mixon should be a weekly starter and potential league winner. He's a solid building block to any Fantasy roster in 2025.