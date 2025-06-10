After a stunning breakout in his eighth NFL season, Smith enters 2025 as a surefire top-12 tight end on draft day and a solid mid-round pick. There are cases to be made for him as something close to TE5 because Smith was absolutely dominant in the second half of the season with an increase in playing time. Smith averaged a bonkers 18.6 PPR points in his last eight games. Expectations should be tempered as this was his first season with more than 582 yards and he has major target competition, but Smith's second half simply cannot be overlooked. He's a starting tight end with upside. Unfortunately, we can't overlook Smith's downside when you consider his track record.