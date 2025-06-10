Addison is worthy of consideration in Round 6 or 7 of full PPR leagues as a WR3 with weekly upside. He has been one of the best touchdown scorers in the league at the wide receiver position with 19 touchdowns on his first 207 targets. That 9.2% rate is probably not sustainable, but we said the same thing going into last year. If Addison keeps that rate up and plays 17 games he is probably going to beat ADP for a third year in a row. There is some risk his off-field issues will result in a suspension. We will lower him in our rankings if that happens, but we are not expecting a long suspension if there is one at all. Addison has averaged between 13 and 14.2 PPR points per game in his first two seasons, but we expect a small step back from that if Justin Jefferson and T.J. Hockenson both play 17 games. The only other concern is first-year quarterback J.J. McCarthy. In Dynasty leagues, view Addison as a solid WR2 who could have a bright future as a WR1 if he's ever separated from Jefferson.