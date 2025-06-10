Across the 2023-24 seasons, no RB with 200+ rushes had a higher EPA per rush than Jordan James. Oregon's offensive environment was certainly conducive to success on the ground, but James was the one capitalizing on the holes he found. He was more efficient than Bucky Irving while sharing a backfield in 2023 -- and it wasn't on a small sample size, as James had 107 carries to 186 for Bucky. James was by far the more effective goal-line back of the two. He's a thumper. James feels like a clear corollary for recently departed Jordan Mason as the "get 'er done" RB in Kyle Shanahan's offense. However, he's likely to enter 2025 as the third option at RB on the depth chart and not worth drafting outside of deeper leagues.