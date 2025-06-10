Love's first two seasons as a starter have been a bit of a mixed bag. In 2023 he ranked eighth at QB in Fantasy on a per-game basis, averaging 22.3 FPPG. Last year that average cratered to 18.5, for a QB18 finish per game. Love battled touchdown regression, injuries, and interceptions, while the Packers offense went more run-heavy than they have been throughout the Matt LaFleur era. In 2025, we are expecting something in the middle, ranking Love as a borderline starter who should not be drafted before Round 9. The best plan if you draft Love in a one-QB league is to draft two QBs, perhaps pairing him with a high-upside option like Anthony Richardson or Justin Fields. In two-QB leagues, you can consider Love as early as Round 4 as a solid QB2 option. The addition of Matthew Golden could give him more upside than we are giving him credit for, but the Packers will have to trend more pass-heavy if he's going to be a true difference-maker.