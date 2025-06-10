After a breakout half-season in San Francisco, Mason was traded to Minnesota where he'll split the rushing workload with 30-year-old Aaron Jones in 2025. Vikings coach Kevin O'Connell applauded Mason's game after acquiring him, suggesting his hard-nosed style is an added plus that can help take work off of Jones' plate. Obviously Mason might be decent enough to use in Fantasy when Jones is healthy, but if Jones were to miss time like he's done in three of the past five seasons, then Mason could flourish to the level of a top-12 Fantasy running back. The high-end, lottery ticket backup Fantasy RB can be found in Round 9.