Some players record fast 40-yard dash times but don't necessarily show that speed on tape. Watkins was not one of those players. He tied Jalen Royals for the most (nine) career touchdowns of 50+ yards. His 4.37 speed definitely showed up. Watkins had 254 yards and five touchdowns vs. Arkansas and another 180 yards and two touchdowns vs. Duke. Almost more impressive is that he somehow only totaled 906 yards and nine touchdowns with those two games included. A fifth-year breakout with overall underwhelming data, Watkins feels clearly outclassed by San Francisco's already-existing speedster: a Round 4 pick from the 2024 draft, Jacob Cowing. Watkins is not worth drafting outside of the deepest leagues.